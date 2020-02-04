Forever 21 Hems Bidder Fees To Get Ch. 11 Sale Plan OK

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- Bankrupt fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 gained court approval Tuesday in Delaware for its proposed sale procedures after agreeing to reduce bid protections that would be owed to its $81 million stalking horse bidder as requested by the court. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross started the proceedings by informing the parties that the proposed bid protections included in the procedures were simply too high given the sale price and that he would not approve them. "The expense reimbursement and the breakup fee and the overbid amount are simply too high for a transaction of this type," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS