Idaho Court's Hemp Ruling Takes Aim At Federal Legalization

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- An Idaho judge's searing analysis of the federal law that legalized hemp could spell trouble for companies that transport the crop through unfriendly jurisdictions if other jurists adopt the arguments he advanced. The decision applied narrowly to a cargo of hemp seized by Idaho State Police last year, but it included a damning verdict on the federal farm bill as impracticable as written, saying law enforcement cannot distinguish lawful hemp from illicit marijuana. Fourth District Judge Jonathan Medema, a former prosecutor, wrote in his Jan. 21 decision that hemp and marijuana "are legal terms, not scientific ones," since they refer to...

