Fed. Circ. Won't Eye Unenforceability Appeal In Patent Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to take on an immediate appeal of a lower court decision that a company is not prevented from asserting a patent that was previously found unenforceable before a circuit court ruling that toughened the standards of unenforceability. In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel turned down Feit Electric Co. Ltd.’s petition for interlocutory appeal of an Illinois federal judge’s August ruling that a patent owned by CFL Technologies LLC could be asserted in a lawsuit against Feit, even though the patent was found unenforceable due to the inventor’s inequitable conduct in prior cases. Feit had argued...

