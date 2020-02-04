Archer Daniels Can't Stop Ex-Employee's Consulting Biz

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- Archer Daniels Midland Co. can't keep a former employee who formed a consulting business from working with former customers of the company's sweetener division because it has not shown a likelihood of succeeding in a trade secrets suit against him, an Illinois appellate court ruled. ADM contends that Lane D. Sinele, a former account manager in the sweetener division, would inevitably use his ex-employer’s trade secrets and the information he gleaned from his access to Tableau, a system that calculated the company’s margins and operating profits for its customers, in his new business. That could give his clients a negotiating advantage and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS