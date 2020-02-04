FCC Asks Call 'Gateways' To Help ID Foreign Spoofers

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- The FCC on Tuesday called on several "gateway" telecom firms that handle inbound calls originating overseas to help trace the sources of illegal robocall traffic from outside the country, especially calls driven by “spoofing,” or using fake numbers to make scam calls look legitimate. Letters from the Federal Communications Commission’s enforcement bureau to seven telecom providers ask for a range of information such as the providers' processes for detecting likely illegal calls and how much of their traffic comes from foreign sources. The letters went to All Access, Globex, Piratel, Talkie, Telcast, ThinQ and Third Base, with responses sought by Feb....

