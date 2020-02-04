DHS Watchdog Finds FEMA Grant Program Needs Full Review

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's watchdog found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency's procedures for closing grants need to be examined more closely, after discovering poor recordkeeping, inconsistent guidelines and delays to the closeout completion process. The Office of Inspector General released a risk assessment on Tuesday based on FEMA's work from March to April that concluded the agency isn't using sufficient management technology to track its grants, and its policies vary between grant programs — putting it at risk for having delays in its disbursement of grant funds. "Delayed follow-up on grant funds that remain after a grant's period...

