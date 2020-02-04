MDC Energy Strikes Deal With Lenders Over Control Of Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 4, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- Oil and gas well driller MDC Energy LLC told a Delaware judge Tuesday it has struck a deal with lenders over control of the company and its Chapter 11 that should enable it to get to the "real work" of restructuring its more than $500 million in debt. During a hearing in Wilmington, MDC told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi that it will soon formally file a motion to approve a stipulated settlement it reached with lenders that have been critical of what they assert are corporate governance problems and mismanagement that helped hurl the company into Chapter 11....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS