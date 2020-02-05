New SEC Committee Shows More Interest In Biz Than Regs

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission held the initial meeting of the newly formed Asset Management Advisory Committee on Jan. 14. Interestingly, the meeting focused not on regulation — though there was some of that — but on trends in the advisory business. This is an important initiative for the SEC, as it is crucial for the agency to have command over the business activities that it is charged with regulating. On the business side, the meeting revealed a number of significant trends, in terms of the nature of advisers (only the bigger are thriving), the client base (aging), and the types...

