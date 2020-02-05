Mastercard Settles Swipe Fee Dispute With Europcar

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 4:42 PM GMT) -- Mastercard Inc. has settled a lawsuit brought by car rental company Europcar that accused it of imposing excessive swipe fees and violating competition law, new court documents reveal. The claim — which was brought against the credit card giant by Europcar UK Ltd., one of its subsidiaries and a car rental services company — has been stayed after the sides reached an out-of-court settlement on Jan. 21, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London on Monday. Deputy Master Jonathan Arkush signed off the order and said the proceedings will be halted unless either side needs the...

