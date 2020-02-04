New DOJ Memo Aims To Speed Up Immigration Cases

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Trump administration issued a new policy memo that aims to speed up immigration cases by telling judges to make sure that non-detained migrants’ initial hearings occur no more than three months after the court notice is filed. Sirce Owen, acting deputy director of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which houses the immigration courts, said in a memo Friday that in deportation cases involving non-detained migrants, the initial hearing should take place 30 to 90 days after the court notice is filed. “For cases not scheduled by [the U.S. Department of Homeland Security] through the interactive...

