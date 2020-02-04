Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Inks Partial Deal With Ex-Outcome Health Exec

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Former Outcome Health executive Ashik Desai reached a partial settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, resolving the issue of his liability in the regulator's action over an advertising fraud scheme targeting the company's clients.

Desai, the company's onetime chief growth officer who pled guilty in December to a criminal charge of wire fraud for his role in the scheme, agreed to pay an as-yet-undetermined amount to the SEC in civil monetary penalties and to be permanently banned from further violating federal securities laws, according to the proposed consent judgment.

The SEC says that Desai and three other former...

