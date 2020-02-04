Fla. Judge Tosses Bitcoin Cash Network Hijack Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Florida has thrown out an antitrust suit brought by cryptocurrency company United American Corp. against a variety of foreign firms, including those of prominent Bitcoin investor Roger Ver, alleging they schemed to hijack the Bitcoin Cash network. U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley of the Southern District of Florida granted the motions to dismiss in a Monday order after United American, which does business as United Corp., failed to serve many of the foreign firms but left the door open for a new complaint to be filed. The amended complaint must be filed by Feb. 28, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS