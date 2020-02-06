Car Collector Says Aston Martin Liable In £1.8M Loan Claim

Law360, London (February 6, 2020, 3:59 PM GMT) -- A car collector facing a £1.8 million ($2.3 million) lawsuit over an unpaid loan for a rare Aston Martin sports car has turned the tables and claimed that the automaker owes the money because it failed to find a new buyer. Sandeep Singh Kooner filed new claims with the High Court on Jan. 31 arguing that Aston Martin should put the money back into his pocket if he is ordered to repay the loan. The businessman had agreed to buy a reproduction of a vintage Aston Martin in 2017, but says he pulled out of the deal after injuring his back....

