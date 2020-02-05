Fed. Circ. Raises Evidentiary Obstacles For Patentees

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently clarified — and effectively heightened — a patentee’s burden when relying on the commercial success of a patented product to rebut a patent invalidity challenge based on obviousness. Vacating decisions by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in a pair of inter partes reviews, the Federal Circuit held that the board applied the wrong standard in determining whether there was a nexus between evidence of secondary considerations of commercial success and claimed features. Secondary considerations include factors such as the commercial success of a patented product, industry praise for an invention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS