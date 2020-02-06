Shipping Giant Sued By Insurers And Trader Over Ruined Rice

Law360, London (February 6, 2020, 6:37 PM GMT) -- AXA, AIG and a Singaporean importer-exporter are suing MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA over more than 574 tons of rice that was allegedly damaged en route from Pakistan to Madagascar. The High Court claim for breach of duty and negligence says the cargo shipment — 521,352 kilograms of rice in 20 containers — left Karachi in December 2017 on board either the MSC Tasmania or the MSC Lana, according to a bill of lading. Problems with the shipment, which occurred between December 2017 and March 2018, resulted in loss, damage or delay, the claim asserts. No additional details about the allegedly...

