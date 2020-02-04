PG&E Ch. 11 Plan Nears Vote After Noteholder Deal Approved

Law360, San Francisco (February 4, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- A federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved an agreement between Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and noteholders, clearing a path for a confirmation vote ahead of the deadline for PG&E to exit bankruptcy in order to gain access to California's $21 billion wildfire fund. "I simply don't believe that approving this is a step backward," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said at a hearing Tuesday in San Francisco. Judge Montali approved the noteholders' pledge of support for the reorganization plan, and tactfully overruled the objection of a Northern California wildfire survivor. William Abrams — who with his family ran from flames...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS