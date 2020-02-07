Adviser Denies Failing Customer In £1.7M Remortgage Suit

Law360, London (February 7, 2020, 4:59 PM GMT) -- A financial adviser argued it didn't breach its responsibilities to a customer when it backed an allegedly illegal broker’s remortgage of her £1.7 million ($2.2 million) property, saying the borrower knew she'd have to sell to pay back the loan. Michael Graham Financial Services said that its advice to Nymphia Dorothy Cruickshank to take out a mortgage product with Masthaven Bank was solid and took into account her circumstances. Cruickshank is suing the company in the High Court for advice given by Nigel Allen in early 2016 when she was looking to remortgage her residential property in Virginia Waters, a southeastern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS