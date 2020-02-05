No New Law Needed For FERC Climate Work, Ex-Official Says

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's legal obligation to thoroughly review the climate change impacts of gas infrastructure projects doesn't need to be bolstered by new congressional legislation or court orders, a recently departed FERC commissioner told a House panel Wednesday. Cheryl LaFleur, who left FERC in August after a nine-year stint, told a subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce that the Natural Gas Act has a broad enough mandate for FERC to make climate impacts part of the agency's required analysis, because it's supposed to approve only projects that are in the public interest. She told the panel...

