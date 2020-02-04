Trump Touts Opportunity Zones In Third State Of The Union

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 11:21 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump touted the economic growth for families and workers from the 2017 tax overhaul on Tuesday night, highlighting the ability of opportunity zones to rebuild American communities during his third State of the Union speech. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. (AP) Although much of the speech focused on regulatory reform, trade, military expansion and immigration policy, Trump hailed the “historic and record-setting tax cuts” enacted under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS