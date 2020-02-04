Lowenstein Sandler Adds Bankruptcy Partner To NY Office

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- Lowenstein Sandler announced Tuesday that it is adding a partner focused on health care institutions to its bankruptcy, financial reorganization and creditors' rights practice group in New York. Robert M. Hirsh joined the firm Tuesday, coming from Arent Fox, he told Law360 during an interview. He said he came to Lowenstein Sandler because it is an exceptional platform that fits well with his practice area, and the firm has a great reputation for its strong bankruptcy restructuring group. "It's a very strong firm, and a great opportunity to grow my practice and to grow the group here," he said. "I'm very...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS