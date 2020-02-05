ITC To Review Patent Dispute Between Biotech Firms

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will weigh in on a patent dispute between biotechnology companies Glycosyn and Jennewein Biotechnologie after announcing Wednesday that it will partially review an administrative law judge's finding that Jennewein's imports infringe a Glycosyn milk patent. The ITC said in a Federal Register notice that it will review some of Administrative Law Judge Carnfon Elliot's September 2019 final initial determination, which found that certain human milk oligosaccharides, or HMOs, imported by Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH infringed Glycosyn LLC's U.S. Patent No. 9,970,018. The patent covers a way to produce purified HMOs — sugars found in breast milk —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS