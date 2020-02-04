The Weak Justification For The New Travel Ban

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation adding six countries to its travel ban, so that there are now 13 countries facing various bans on travel to the U.S. The limited nature of the new proclamation, however, seems to undercut its purported legal justification, and leaves open questions about the real motivation for this new ban. The new ban applies to immigrants from Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria, and applicants for the immigrant diversity visa lottery program from Sudan and Tanzania. The executive order purports to be supported by an unpublished assessment by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of...

