Commerce Slaps Duties On Steel Rods From Taiwan

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 1:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has issued an anti-dumping duty order on imports of steel rods from Taiwan after the agency and the International Trade Commission determined that the goods benefited from unfair trade practices that harmed domestic producers. In a notice published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Commerce hit imports of carbon and alloy steel threaded rod from Taiwan with a 32.26% anti-dumping duty margin. “Commerce will direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to assess, upon further instruction by Commerce, antidumping duties equal to the amount by which the normal value of the merchandise exceeds the export price...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS