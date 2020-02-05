Breitling Auditor Must Face Some Claims Over $32.8M Fraud

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Tuesday that accounting firm Rothstein Kass & Co. will have to face at least some of the claims brought against it for handing in audits that allegedly concealed a $32.8 million fraud scheme by the former CEO of Breitling Energy Corp. U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater dismissed some of the claims brought by Thomas L. Taylor III, the receiver for Breitling and the estate of its former CEO and self-described "frack master" Christopher Faulkner, but declined to toss multiple negligence claims asserted against Rothstein Kass in connection with an audit it performed for two Breitling...

