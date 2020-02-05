US Places 2nd In Global Patent Protection, Report Says

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- After falling out of the top 10 in global patent protection two years ago, the United States held its spot as No. 2 in a report released this week by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Singapore remained the world leader in patent protection, while the U.S. tied for second with Japan, South Korea and Switzerland in this year's rankings. This is the second year in a row that the U.S. has placed silver, after dropping to an all-time low of No. 12 in 2018. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1580927599620'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='630px';vizElement.style.height='627px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement,...

