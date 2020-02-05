Texas Disposal Co. And Ovintiv Unit End $40M Secrets Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday agreed to drop a lawsuit brought by an oil and gas waste management company that said it was entitled to at least $40 million from an Ovintiv Inc. unit it accused of sharing the company's trade secrets with a competitor. The parties gave the court little information in a joint motion requesting dismissal of the case and representatives for the parties did not immediately return requests for comment. The motion comes after the court rejected Ovintiv subsidiary Newfield Exploration Co.'s effort to force into arbitration the dispute with Scott Environmental Services Inc. Ovintiv was formerly known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS