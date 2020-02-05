Industry Groups Urge 8th Circ. To Nix $3.6B Emissions Order

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Industry groups told the Eighth Circuit that an Ameren Corp. coal-fired power plant complies with Missouri's Clean Air Act plan, objecting to a lower court's finding that the company should have obtained a permit for major upgrades and now must install $3.6 billion worth of emission controls. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Chemistry Council and other industry groups said Tuesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved Missouri's plan to comply with the CAA, which defines the scenarios when an upgrade would require a permit and additional emissions control technology. The groups said the lower court ignored the state plan...

