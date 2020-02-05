UK Could Seek 'Corridors' Of EU Rules Deviation, MPs Hear

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 1:44 PM GMT) -- Financial experts told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that Britain could be allowed to continue serving customers in Europe if U.K. lawmakers agree on “corridors of permissible deviation” from the bloc’s financial services regulations before the Brexit transition period ends. City experts have told a parliamentary committee that lawmakers could draft rules identical to those followed by EU financial services companies to help business. (AP) British lawmakers could draft rules that are identical to those followed by EU financial services companies to allow business to continue providing products to customers in the bloc, witnesses told the a House of Lords sub-committee. Or...

