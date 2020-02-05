AirAsia Boss Steps Down Amid Airbus Bribery Probe

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 2:11 PM GMT) -- The boss of a Malaysian airline has announced he is stepping down while authorities probe claims that a motor racing team he formerly co-owned is linked to the Airbus bribery scandal. AirAsia has been hit with fraud allegations after the Serious Fraud Office published details of its probe into Airbus. The European aerospace giant has agreed to pay authorities in Britain, France and the U.S. €3.6 billion ($4 billion) to end a corruption probe into whether it paid bribes to secure orders for planes. The budget airline said in a statement to the Malaysian stock exchange on Tuesday that Anthony Fernandes and executive...

