Nestlé Unit Invests Another $200M In Food Allergy Drug Co.

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- A Nestlé S.A. unit deepened its commitment to allergy-focused biopharmaceutical Aimmune Therapeutics with a $200 million equity investment to help bring its peanut allergy drug to market, the companies said Wednesday. The investment from nutritional health group Nestlé Health Science raises its total contribution to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. to $473 million and gives it nearly 20% voting power, the companies said. The new investment will be used to strengthen Brisbane, California-based Aimmune's position as it brings its newly approved peanut allergy drug Palforzia to market, Jayson Dallas, Aimmune president and CEO, said in a statement. "Nestlé Health Science has been an...

