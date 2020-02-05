Gibson Dunn Reps Merck & Co. In Spinoff Of $6.5B In Assets

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 11:44 AM EST) -- Merck & Co., led by Gibson Dunn, revealed plans Wednesday to spin off a suite of assets with total revenue of $6.5 billion, including its women’s health, legacy brands and biosimilar products, as the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company looks to focus on its other product areas. Merck & Co. Inc., which is known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada, said the spinoff will leave behind the company’s oncology, vaccines, hospital and animal health groups. The company noted the planned separation will also let the spun-off assets find faster growth and respond more nimbly to patients’ needs. The new company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS