Insurers Lose Bid To Ax Deceit Claims From Homeowners

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 5:40 PM GMT) -- More owners of apartments in a “seriously defective” tower block can pursue their claims through the courts after a judge threw out an attempt by insurers to block litigation on Wednesday. High Court Judge Stephen Davies dismissed an application by Zurich Insurance PLC and another insurer to prevent 22 more claims over the condition of the apartment block in Manchester in north west England from being heard. Lawyers for the insurers had argued there was no “fundamental difference” between the new claims and earlier litigation that has already made its way through the courts. They asked the court to drop the...

