Chase Bank Compliance Investigator Nabs Cert. In OT Row

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:17 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court granted preliminary collective certification Wednesday to a Chase fraud investigator spearheading claims that the bank wrongly withheld her and her colleagues' overtime pay, refusing Chase's request to limit the action to Tampa and instead making it nationwide. U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington said the action's leader, Ophelia Hawkins, has "met her fairly lenient burden at this stage" to proceed with the Fair Labor Standards Act case — just days after the judge booted every other plaintiff in the case to individual arbitration. Hawkins, however, had no arbitration agreement covering her employment as an investigator in Chase's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS