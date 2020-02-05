Tilton, Zohar Ready To Battle In Court Over Ch. 11

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Zohar Funds and their founder Lynn Tilton are still feuding over her attempt to assert her rights to accept or reject sale timelines and offers for the investment vehicles' assets, as they vie for leverage on the eve of arguments in front of a Delaware bankruptcy judge. In a redacted court filing made public Tuesday, Zohar and its court-appointed independent director continued a back-and-forth with Tilton in a battle over how monetization of Zohar's portfolio companies will proceed ahead of a Thursday-morning hearing in front of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, who will consider if the court has jurisdiction...

