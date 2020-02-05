200 Salvadorans Killed Or Hurt After Deportation, Report Says

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- More than 200 Salvadoran citizens have been killed or injured after the U.S. deported them, Human Rights Watch said in a report Wednesday. According to the report titled "Deported to Danger," 138 Salvadoran citizens were killed since 2013 after being deported from the U.S., while more than 70 went missing or were beaten, tortured or sexually assaulted, typically by gang members. However, noting that there is no official accounting of Salvadoran citizens once they're deported, HRW said that the true figures are likely higher. The international non-governmental organization pointed the finger at the Trump administration's immigration policies, which have limited asylum...

