Fed. Circ. Says Only Experts Can Offer Obviousness Opinions

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:37 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge should have restarted a patent trial after a glassblower acting as a lay witness offered expert testimony about whether the patent was obvious, the Federal Circuit said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker should have allowed a new trial after Oxygen Frog LLC’s fact witness, Tyler Piebes, said the invention claimed in HVLPO2 LLC’s patent was obvious over prior art, the appeals court said in a precedential opinion. Judge Walker’s decision to instead provide a jury instruction about the testimony was insufficient to fix the harm caused, the appeals court said. “Under the circumstances here, that...

