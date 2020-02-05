Pot Giant Loses Ohio Licensing Battle With Cresco, Harvest

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- An Ohio appellate court declined to revive cannabis company Aphria’s challenge to the way the state awards medical marijuana cultivation licenses to companies like Cresco Labs and Harvest Inc., ruling Tuesday that any problem Aphria had with the process should have been handled by Ohio’s Department of Commerce. Canadian company Aphria’s Ohio medical marijuana licensing entity, Schottenstein Aphria LLC, sued the department in 2018 after its application for a cultivation license was rejected. The suit also named the Ohio entities from cannabis giants like Cresco Labs, Harvest and Columbia Care, according to court records, all of which successfully secured cultivation licenses...

