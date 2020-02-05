Trump Taps BigLaw Alums With Latest Judicial Nominations

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 1:22 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced four picks for district courts in Illinois and Pennsylvania, tapping a group of three current judges and one federal prosecutor that includes veterans of Holland & Knight and Arnold & Porter. The nominees would fill two seats in the Northern District of Illinois and one each in the Southern District of Illinois and the Western District of Pennsylvania. All four have the support of their home-state senators, including three Democrats. News of their selection comes the same day the Senate ended Trump's impeachment trial with an acquittal vote, setting up a return to the chamber's...

