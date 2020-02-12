SEC Exam Priorities Highlight Flexible, Holistic Compliance

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- On Jan. 7, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations released its examination priorities for 2020.[1] This annual publication provides visibility into OCIE’s priorities for the coming year, and an overview of the existing and emerging risks and trends that financial firms[2] should proactively consider and address in their compliance programs. The exam priorities echo many of the concerns expressed in last year's priorities.[3] Both releases focus on the protection of retail clients, the need for robust information security and cybersecurity policies, the regulation of digital assets, review and implementation of anti-money laundering, or AML, programs,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS