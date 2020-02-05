FTC's Phillips Says Vertical Merger Rules Badly Need Refresh

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Federal Trade Commission member Noah Joshua Phillips on Wednesday touted the agency's recently unveiled joint draft guidelines for reviewing vertical mergers prepared with the U.S. Department of Justice as a welcome replacement for antiquated rules that no one sees as "good law or good practice." The two agencies on Jan. 10 issued the first new proposed guidance in decades for federal review for mergers of companies operating at different points of the supply chain rather than as direct competitors. The move was long-anticipated among antitrust observers. The draft is now in a comment period, and Phillips said the FTC eagerly awaits...

