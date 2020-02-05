Wine Co. Shareholder Must Face Claims In $28.7M Award Spat

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday adopted part of a magistrate judge's recommendation not to allow a Chilean wine company’s controlling shareholder to escape claims against him by an investor seeking to enforce a $28.7 million arbitral award. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr completely dismissed count one of EGI-VSR LLC’s supplemental complaint, which asserts that Florida company NA Topco Corp. is an alter ego of Juan Coderch, the controlling shareholder in the wine company Viña San Rafael, for the sole purpose of hiding his assets from the investor to avoid paying the judgment entered against him in June 2018....

