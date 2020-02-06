Saudi Contractor Sues Korean Development Bank For £8.2M

Law360, London (February 6, 2020, 6:25 PM GMT) -- A Saudi engineering giant is demanding £8.2 million ($10.6 million) from the state-backed Korean Development Bank after the lender provided guarantees to a subcontracting company for electromechanical works that were never completed. The High Court claim filed Jan. 28 by Tecnicas Reunidas Saudia for Services and Contracting Co. Ltd. — which builds oil and gas plants and power stations — is trying to claw back a 10% advance payment for subcontracting work that saw thousands of workers abandoned on site in Saudia Arabia after construction company Sungchang and Abdullah Al-Shaikh Contracting Co. Ltd ran into financial difficulties. Under the terms of the purchase order...

