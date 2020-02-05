Fla. Court Eases Requirements For Emailed Sanction Notices

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court ruled Wednesday that strict compliance with email service requirements is not necessary for notices of intent to seek attorney fee sanctions, sending a Palm Beach dry-cleaning company's malpractice suit back to trial court to determine a fee award. In an en banc decision, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court's decision to strike the Law Offices of Fred C. Cohen PA's motion for attorney fees under Florida Statute 57.105, which allows for sanctions for raising unsupported claims. The lower court ruled his safe harbor notice to his former client's current counsel did not...

