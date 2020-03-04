Insurer Can't Fight Coverage In $3M Fraud Row, Pa. Panel Told

Law360, Philadelphia (March 4, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- Gemini Insurance Co. jumped the gun by simultaneously seeking compensation from third parties connected to a $3 million false billing scheme at a West Philadelphia hotel while also pursuing legal action to disclaim coverage over the incident, a Pennsylvania state appeals court heard during oral arguments on Wednesday. Douglas Widin, an attorney for Reed Smith LLP representing management firm Meyer Jabara Hotels LLC, told the Pennsylvania Superior Court that Gemini's pursuit of subrogation for its potential losses in covering a settlement related to the scheme meant it had essentially waived its right to dodge coverage. "What they did was they took...

