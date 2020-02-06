11th Circ. Won't Review Split Ruling On Phosphate Mine

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday declined to review a divided panel ruling that upheld a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water permit for a Mosaic Fertilizer Inc. phosphate mine in Florida. The Center for Biological Diversity and other green groups asked for en-banc review of the November ruling, arguing that it undermines the National Environmental Policy Act's requirement that agencies evaluate the indirect impact of projects before issuing a Clean Water Act Section 404 permit. While the Corps did complete a NEPA analysis, the plaintiffs said it inappropriately refused to analyze the production and storage of phosphogypsum, the radioactive byproduct created...

