Barneys New York Ch. 11 Plan Gets Green Light

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- A New York federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave her blessing to Barneys New York's Chapter 11 plan, confirming the luxury retailer's proposal to appoint a plan administrator to oversee the completion of the wind-down process of the estate. Per the plan, the administrator will also seek to monetize the remaining assets of the debtor for distribution to the creditors, according to court filings. Barneys said in a memorandum of law last week that it's the best option to maximize recoveries for creditors following a $271 million sale of its assets. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia G. Morris confirmed the plan in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS