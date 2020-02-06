Insurer Fights Anonymity In Bad Atty, Exploding Vape Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. affiliate has asked a Utah federal court to throw out a suit accusing it of hiring a dud attorney to represent two policyholders in a dispute over an exploding vape battery, telling the court that the pair can't establish jurisdiction if they insist on remaining anonymous. Scottsdale Insurance Co., doing business as Nationwide, said in a motion to dismiss Wednesday that anonymous plaintiffs R.M. and E.M. and their unnamed battery store — referred to as John Doe LLC — did not have the approval of the court to proceed anonymously, and that either their case should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS