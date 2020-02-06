Gunderson Dettmer Reps Payment Platform In $20M Financing

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- Gunderson Dettmer-represented commercial payments platform Paystand said Thursday it secured $20 million in a funding round backed by a slew of venture capital and private equity groups, including Battery Ventures, DNX Ventures and BlueRun Ventures. Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP helped represent Paystand for its Series B round, which brings the total amount of money it's raised to more than $30 million, it said. Paystand plans to use the financing to further invest in its sales and engineering teams in its Scotts Valley, California, and Guadalajara, Mexico, offices, it said in a statement. The company said it seeks...

