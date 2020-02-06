Boies Schiller Says Bias Accuser Contradicted Herself

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 12:10 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP urged a federal judge Thursday to toss a former legal assistant's suit alleging she was fired because she’s over 60 years old and suffers from an anxiety disorder, saying those claims conflict with her statement that she was axed for “no reason.” Linda Campbell’s argument that the New York-based law firm violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Americans with Disabilities Act by replacing her with younger and nondisabled people is baseless because her termination couldn’t have been both “for no reason” and motivated by her age, the firm said in a motion to dismiss....

