Feds Vow To Go Hard Against Chinese IP Theft In 2020

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors said Thursday that the public can expect a spike in charges against those suspected of pilfering U.S. intellectual property on behalf of the Chinese government, and that they plan to target companies as well as individual wrongdoers. The predictions were made at a panel of the China Initiative Conference in Washington, D.C., where five federal prosecutors were gathered to discuss the work they’ve been doing to combat economic and national security threats posed by the Chinese government, primarily through intellectual property theft. All of the prosecutors forecast a busier year for themselves on the IP theft front, either due to...

